Alice Mary Engel, of Oil City, dedicated her life to taking care of others as a Certified Nursing Assistant, most recently with U.C.I.P.

Alice died unexpectedly in her sleep of cardiac complications on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the age of 61.

She is survived by her father, Joseph Engel; her brother, Joseph Engel; her former husband, Roger Forsythe; her fiancé, Ron Iemma; and her four children: David Engel and his children Tyler Scotti and Maverick Engel; Aarin Taylor and her children Gabriella and Isaiah Taylor; Gordon Forsythe and his children Hunter and Elisa Forsythe; and Roger Forsythe.

Alice was preceded in death by her mother, Lillian Engel; and a grandson, Taylor Forsythe.

Alice was born June 6, 1960 in Fall River, Massachusetts.

She lived a life of fullness and love, and never hesitated to lend a helping hand.

She spent her free time helping others, reading, knitting, and crocheting.

She had a very loving spirit, but could often be heard sharing her favorite quote, “Suck it up, Buttercup!”

Per her wishes, the family will be holding private services.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to her family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

