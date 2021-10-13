 

Carol D. Dunkle

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-WEmK00B3uK6NCarol D. Dunkle, 74, of Van, died late Sunday night, October 10, 2021 at Oil City Healthcare.

She was born December 29, 1946 in Oil City, the daughter of the late Jake and Vivian (Reilly) Swartz.

She was a 1965 graduate of Oil City High School.

Carol enjoyed playing Bingo at the Knox Rod & Gun Club, going to yardsales, watching the Steelers and the Pirates, outdoor gardening, and attending activities at the Cranberry Senior Center.

For many years, she worked in the kitchen at Sugarcreek Station in Franklin.

Carol was married in Oil City on June 18, 1965 to Albert H. Dunkle, and they enjoyed over 50 years of marriage together until he preceded her in death on July 26, 2017.

She is survived by a daughter, Marie Carter of Franklin; two grandchildren: Randy Winters and his significant other Erica Smith of Meadville, and Ellie Feely and her fiancé Alex Wheaton of Cochranton; and a great-granddaughter, Alexandria Winters.

Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews; and a close family friend, John Jack of Cranberry.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Tarr; and a brother, Lonnie Swartz.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to Carol’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com .


