Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hot Chocolate Cookies

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This cookie dough is one of a kind!

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup packed brown sugar
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup instant hot cocoa mix (about 3 packets)
3 tablespoons baking cocoa
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup vanilla marshmallow bits (not miniature marshmallows)
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

-Preheat oven to 375°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in eggs and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, cocoa mix, baking cocoa, salt, baking soda, and baking powder; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Gently stir in marshmallow bits and chocolate chips.

-Drop dough by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake until set, 10-12 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


