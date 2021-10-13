Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hot Chocolate Cookies
This cookie dough is one of a kind!
Ingredients
3/4 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup sugar
2 large eggs, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup instant hot cocoa mix (about 3 packets)
3 tablespoons baking cocoa
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup vanilla marshmallow bits (not miniature marshmallows)
1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
Directions
-Preheat oven to 375°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in eggs and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk flour, cocoa mix, baking cocoa, salt, baking soda, and baking powder; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Gently stir in marshmallow bits and chocolate chips.
-Drop dough by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake until set, 10-12 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool completely.
