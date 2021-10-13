Darlene S. Walker, 76, of Westminster, SC, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Medical University of South Carolina.

She was born on July 10, 1945 in Knox, Pa., to Robert and Martha (Switzer) Patton.

Darlene attended both Clarion-Limestone High School Dubois High School where she graduated in 1963.

She honorably served her country in the United States Airforce for four years as a psychiatric technician before receiving her Associates Degree from Clarion University.

Darlene then worked at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh on the Gold Coast Unit for many years.

Darlene loved flowers and spending time with her family and especially her grandson Tristan.

Darlene will be best remembered for her upbeat bubbly personality and her willingness to help people.

Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Thomas B. Walker, whom she married on Apr. 17, 1969; her daughter, Danielle L. Walker of Kutztown, PA; and her grandson, Tristan Fox.

Darlene is also survived by her brothers, Bobby Patton and wife, Sharon and Greg Patton all of Grampian, PA; and her sisters, Patricia Patrick and husband, Jerry of Grampian, PA and Valerie Flynn and husband, Ed of Conway, SC.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, John T. Fox.

Family and friends will be received from 11 AM until the time of services at 1 PM on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 758 Main St., Rimersburg with Pastor Daniel R. Myers officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA where military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post # 454.

Memorial contributions may be made in Darlene’s memory to Epworth Children’s Home, 2900 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Darlene’s family or view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

