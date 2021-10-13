Police Release Details on Driver Injured After Slamming into Trees in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man was injured when his vehicle slammed into two trees along East End Road in Beaver Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:09 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29, on East End Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 63-year-old Marvin E. Hall, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2018 Ford F-150 pickup traveling south on East End Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway, and struck a tree. Following the initial impact, the vehicle rebounded and went approximately 45 feet and struck a second tree, then traveled another 15 feet before coming to a final rest.

Hall suffered suspected minor injuries but refused EMS transportation.

He was using a seat belt.

Shippenville-Elk Township Ambulance Service and Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Hall was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

