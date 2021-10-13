Featured Local Job: Full and Part-time Child Caregivers

Local child care centers in Shippenville, Clarion, and Tylersburg are now hiring.

Swartzfager Child Care, Creative Kids Learning Center, and Kid’s Choice Learning Centers currently have openings for full and part-time caregivers for shifts within the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applicants must be responsible, dependable, nurturing, understanding, and able to work with others as a team.

Qualifications:

18 years of age or older

High school diploma or GED

FBI clearance

State Police clearance

Child Abuse clearance

National Sex Offender Registry clearance

Current physical and TB test

There is also an opening for the Director of the center in Clarion.

Responsible for daily operations, scheduling, employee oversight, etc. Must be motivated to be responsible for the center.

Qualifications:

All of above

BS degree in education or related field

All wages are based on experience/education. Paid vacation after 1 year. Other benefits may be available depending on location.

Contact Janet Swartzfager at 814-221-4760 for information or send a cover letter and resume to [email protected]

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.