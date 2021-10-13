GANT: Morrisdale Woman Convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter in Husband’s Death Sentenced

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – A Morrisdale woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of her husband was sentenced Monday.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

In June, a jury determined that Kimberly Sue Williams, 48, was guilty of involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person in Ronald Williams Jr.’s death, both misdemeanors.

They found her not guilty of first- and third-degree murder.

During the trial, the defense claimed that Ronald Williams Jr., who was bedridden after a stroke six years before, shot himself in the head on March 14, 2019 because he was depressed and obsessed with death.

During the trial, the prosecution produced evidence that Ronald Williams Jr. sent a message just hours before his death, saying if something happened to him that an autopsy should be done and he wanted to change his will, which benefited his wife who was due to inherit over one million dollars from a trust fund set up for his care.

Physical evidence in the case included traces of gun powder residue on Kimberly Williams’s hand while Ronald Williams Jr. had none, not even in the wound.

There was also no blood on the barrel of the gun, and a pathologist determined that the shot in the head that killed Ronald Williams Jr. came from further away than the length of Ronald Williams Jr.’s arm.

On Monday, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman noted that last month her sentencing hearing was continued until it could be determined whether her two charges merged for sentencing purposes. It was decided that they do, and she would only be sentenced for involuntary manslaughter.

Williams was incarcerated awaiting trial for 604 days, which is past the minimum sentence for that charge even considering the act has a higher minimum due to it being a domestic violence case, Ammerman said.

Williams’s attorney, Steven Trialonas, argued that this case didn’t qualify as a domestic violence case because involuntary manslaughter doesn’t require intent or threats.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers responded that this was “obviously domestic violence” and stated she should have a state prison sentence.

“I get it: her husband is deceased,” Ammerman stated, adding that he had to respect the jury’s decision and couldn’t justify sending her to state prison.

Ammerman sentenced her to 302 days to 604 days in the county jail (time served) with three years consecutive probation, which is what was recommended by the probation department.

She was also ordered to complete counseling and have no contact with members of the family, other than her two daughters who requested contact.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.