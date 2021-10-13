Jessica A. Judy Davis, 42, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lucinda, passed away on October 10, 2021 at the UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh after a long, courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

She was born on September 10, 1979 in Erie; daughter of William “Bill” and LaJean Ditty Judy of Lucinda.

Jess was a 1998 graduate of North Clarion High School.

She studied at Clarion University for a short time before she moved to Italy in 2000, where she lived for 3 years.

Jess also attended Maryland State University while overseas.

After returning to the states, she studied at the North Hills Beauty Academy and received her Cosmetology License.

Jess had a love for life and anyone that came to know her was an instant friend.

She was very independent and worked hard for everything she achieved in life.

One of her proudest accomplishments was opening her own salon studio at the Sola Salon Group in the Galleria of Mt. Lebanon.

Her passion was making others feel their best and everyone who was lucky enough to know her, got to experience her contagious laugh and heartfelt smile.

Jess is survived by her parents, Bill and LaJean; two sisters, Jennifer Judy of Lucinda and DeAnna Semczuk of Tampa, FL; her loving partner, Bob Thomas of Pittsburgh; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Family and friends will be received from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Monty Sayers, pastor of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

Interment will take place in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jessica’s honor to the Leukemia Foundations.

Also, please donate blood! Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

