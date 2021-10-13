Joyce M. Neider, 87, a resident of 1220 Chestnut Street, Franklin died peacefully at 5:34 AM Monday, October 11, 2021 in UPMC-Northwest in Seneca; as a result of complications due to COVID-19.

She was born April 2, 1934 in Nebraska, Forest County, a beloved daughter of the late: Fred and Ruth McClintock Preston.

Joyce was a graduate of Oil City High School.

She was employed by Winn-Dixie in Big Pine Key, FL for more than 10 years; before returning to the local area where she had worked for an additional 11 years as a packer at the former Continental Can Company in Oil City until her retirement.

Joyce was happiest as a homemaker to her family; and cherished the times that she was able to spend with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She enjoyed crocheting; and will be fondly remembered by family and friends for the many afghans and table cloths that she made for them through the years.

She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her!

She was married on May 3, 1986 to James J. Neider, who preceded her in death on November 1, 2013.

Joyce is survived by three children: Christine Baker and her husband James of Erie; Terri Sproull of Cranberry; and Edward Stephens of Oil City. Also surviving are 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Also surviving is her brother, Fred Preston of Pittsburgh; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Jolene and Sally Preston; and by a sister-in-law, Maxine Preston.

In accordance of her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

