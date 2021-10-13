Knox Man Caught With Stolen Gun Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man who was allegedly caught in possession of a stolen gun waived his hearing on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 24-year-old Cody James Bashline were waived for court on Tuesday, October 12:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Bashline is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail. The bail amount was changed from monetary to unsecured on Tuesday, October 12, with the Bail Action Reason listed as: “Agreed between Prosecution and Defense.”

The charges stem from an investigation that began in early September.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:10 p.m. on September 1, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence in Beaver Township, Clarion County, for a report of a found firearm.

The complaint indicates a known individual had contacted police to report that Cody Bashline was in possession of a firearm that he claimed to have purchased from a yard sale for $1.00. The individual also told police that Bashline had changed his story and said he found the firearm at an old gas station in Clarion Borough.

Police arrived at the scene and took possession of the firearm, identified as a Ruger New Model Single Six .22 Magnum revolver, as well as a box of Winchester .22 rounds.

According to the complaint, when police checked the serial number on the gun, they found it was registered to a known victim from Clarion. Police then made contact with Bashline for an interview.

Bashline reportedly told police that he had entered an old gas station in Clarion Borough, found the firearm and ammunition inside the building, and took possession of them. He reported that he had possession of the gun for approximately one week, according to the complaint.

On September 13, police contacted the victim/registered owner of the gun.

The victim told police that he was not aware the firearm was missing, but a family member was supposed to be in possession of all of his firearms, since he is living at an assisted living facility.

Police then made contact with the family member who was supposed to be in possession of the victim’s firearms.

According to the complaint, the family member told police that he was also not aware the firearm was missing. He reported he kept the gun at his residence in Clarion and indicated that Bashline had stayed at his residence for a few days around August 25. He also indicated the firearm was normally kept in a soft case in the stairway of his residence and was not locked up.

Police then spoke to Bashline again, and he reportedly gave a voluntary written statement saying he “went into a house to stay the night and everything went south.” When asked if the house he was referring to was the home of the victim’s family member, Bashline told police that it was.

Bashline was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:38 a.m. on September 23.

