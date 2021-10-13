Lori L. Gates, 71, of Knox, left this world to be reunited in Heaven with her husband on October 11, 2021.

Born September 30, 1950, in Knox, Lori was the daughter of the late George and Anna Thomas.

On February 21, 1970, Lori married Jerry Gates who preceded her in death in 2017.

Lori loved taking care of her cats.

She enjoyed working around her home and helping her sons with their many endeavors and businesses.

Lori was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star

Lori is survived by two sons David Gates and Doug Gates both of Knox.

Lori was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM on Thursday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home 504 East Penn Ave., Knox, and from 10 to 11 AM Friday at the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 937 Twin Church Road, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday in the church with Pastor Ken Tack of St. Paul UCC officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Paul Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials are made to Knox Area Ambulance Co., P.O. Box 636, Knox, Pa. 16232; the Mrs. Claus Club, PO Box 271, Knox PA 16232 or the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital 150 Doctors Ln # 1, Clarion, PA 16214.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

