 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Lori L. Gates

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-5UwzeB4UsLKogLori L. Gates, 71, of Knox, left this world to be reunited in Heaven with her husband on October 11, 2021.

Born September 30, 1950, in Knox, Lori was the daughter of the late George and Anna Thomas.

On February 21, 1970, Lori married Jerry Gates who preceded her in death in 2017.

Lori loved taking care of her cats.

She enjoyed working around her home and helping her sons with their many endeavors and businesses.

Lori was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star

Lori is survived by two sons David Gates and Doug Gates both of Knox.

Lori was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM on Thursday at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home 504 East Penn Ave., Knox, and from 10 to 11 AM Friday at the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 937 Twin Church Road, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday in the church with Pastor Ken Tack of St. Paul UCC officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Paul Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials are made to Knox Area Ambulance Co., P.O. Box 636, Knox, Pa. 16232; the Mrs. Claus Club, PO Box 271, Knox PA 16232 or the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital 150 Doctors Ln # 1, Clarion, PA 16214.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.