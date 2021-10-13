 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Louise Kiser Celebration of Life

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-yKcc8Vzjfv0IThe family of Elizabeth Louise Kiser invite you to attend a celebration of life in her honor.

Louise passed away June 8th, 2021.

The celebration is Saturday October 16th at the First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood Street in Clarion.

The family will greet friends from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. in the gathering area followed by a celebratory service at 12:30 p.m. in the main sanctuary.

A full obituary can be found here.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.