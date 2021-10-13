Louise Kiser Celebration of Life

The family of Elizabeth Louise Kiser invite you to attend a celebration of life in her honor.

Louise passed away June 8th, 2021.

The celebration is Saturday October 16th at the First United Methodist Church, 600 Wood Street in Clarion.

The family will greet friends from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. in the gathering area followed by a celebratory service at 12:30 p.m. in the main sanctuary.

A full obituary can be found here.

