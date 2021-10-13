Man Charged With Raping Teen in Franklin Twenty Years Ago

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Meadville man is facing multiple charges for the alleged rape and repeated sexual assault of a teen in the Franklin area that occurred around twenty years ago.

Court documents indicate 43-year-old Juswan Videsco Wilson was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, on the following charges:

– Rape Threat Of Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1

– Rape Unconscious Victim, Felony 1



– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Yrs Age, Felony 1– Contact/Communicate With Minor-Sexual Offenses, Felony 1– Aggravated Indecent Assault/Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Felony 2– Aggravated Indecent Assault/Forcible Compulsion, Felony 2– Aggravated Indecent Assault/Person Unconscious, Felony 2– Statutory Sexual Assault, Felony 2– Indecent Assault Threat Forcible Compulsion, Misdemeanor 1– Indecent Assault Person Unconscious, Misdemeanor 1– Corruption Of Minors, Misdemeanor 1– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Yrs Age, Misdemeanor 2

He remains free on $20,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an investigation of a report of sexual abuse that allegedly took place twenty years ago over a two-year time span.

According to a criminal complaint, the Franklin Police Department received a referral on January 14, 2021, regarding an incident where a juvenile victim was allegedly abused by Juswan Videsco Wilson after the victim became familiar with Wilson through a friend’s mother. The victim reportedly disclosed that the abuse occurred in 2000 and 2001 and took place for approximately two years.

On March 23, 2021, Franklin Police and a Detective from the Venango County District Attorney’s Office conducted an interview with the victim.

According to the complaint, the victim reported the abuse began on June 29, 2001, and said she had found the exact date by going through a diary she had kept.

The victim told investigators she met Wilson during a three-on-three basketball tournament that was held in downtown Franklin at the time. She reported that on the day they met, she and Wilson had walked down to Riverfront Park, and Wilson had then laid the jersey that he had been wearing on the ground and proceeded to have sex with her under one of the bushes between the basketball court and the playground area.

The complaint notes that the victim was 13 years old when she and Wilson first engaged in a sexual relationship.

The victim went on to report numerous sexual encounters she had with Wilson, including one occasion where he reportedly forced her to have sex against her will, then brought her a flower “to show her that he was sorry” the following day. She also told investigators about an occasion where she passed out from consuming too much alcohol at a residence in Cochranton and awakened to Wilson on top of her having sexual intercourse with her, the complaint states.

The victim recalled looking at a nearby television and “hoping for it to be over,” the complaint continues.

The victim disclosed numerous other sexual encounters with Wilson, including incidents at a hotel in Franklin, incidents at her residence in Franklin, with some incidents where she let him in, and others where he would let himself in during the night. She also reported there was a “trap house” in Meadville Wilson would take her to and they would “get extremely drunk and high and have sex,” according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, the victim was unable to recall if she knew Wilson’s exact age at the time of the incidents but said she did know he was “older” because he would buy her and her friends alcohol and “weed,” so she knew he was at least 21. She indicated that Wilson knew how old she was at the time because when she would cheer at school, he would come to events and sit in the bleachers, so he was at least aware that she was middle school to high school age.

The victim also provided police with a diary from 2001 where she had documented numerous sexual encounters with Wilson.

According to the complaint, the diary also contained documentation of a police incident where the victim’s father had reported a possible break-in at their residence, which corroborated the victim’s statement of an occasion where Wilson broke into the victim’s residence during the night to have sex with her; he had to leave from a second-story porch roof because the victim’s father had come home early from work and had seen his (Wilson’s) footprints in the snow.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, with Judge Kirtland presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

