New Oktoberfest Event in Emlenton Set for October 23

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A new Oktoberfest event is scheduled for Saturday, October 23, in Emlenton Borough.

The event, which is sponsored by local small businesses, will take place from noon to 10:00 p.m.

This fun day/evening is geared toward people of all ages.

The event will include a “crawl” between Emlenton Brew Haus, Otto’s Tavern, Little It Deli, and Neffy’s Cigars. Each patron 21 years and older will receive a passport to be stamped at each business and a free mug.

There will also be music, special German Cuisine, beer, vendors, a chance to win prizes, and more!

