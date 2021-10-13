 

Police Respond to Rollover Crash on I-80 in Clarion Township

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police New aCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police recently responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 80 westbound in Clarion Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 1:42 a.m. on Monday, October 4, on Interstate 80 westbound, near the 67.1-mile marker, in Clarion Township.

Police say 38-year-old Amanda K. Healy, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, was operating a 2018 Subaru Impreza traveling westbound on Interstate 80 in the right lane when she began to lose control of her vehicle due to the heavy rain at the time. The vehicle then traveled across the left lane and off the road to the north. It continued northwest and struck a ditch in the median, then rolled onto its driver’s side and came to a final rest facing west.

Healy was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.


