Ronald Lee Jordan

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 @ 09:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ImageRonald Lee Jordan, 76, of Perry Twp., Parker, Pa., passed away from complications with Covid-19 at the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

He was born in Perry Twp, on February 26, 1945, to the late Wallace and Zora Campbell Jordan. He was a 1964 graduate of AC Valley High School. Ronald was a heavy equipment operator for many years before ultimately retiring from Clarion Bathware in 2007. He enjoyed woodworking, being outside, and playing with his pets.

He is survived by his wife Karen Faye Donaldson Jordan whom he married on June 22, 1968, his daughter Melissa Dawn Jordan and her significant other David Scott, his son Ronald Todd Jordan, and his twin grandchildren, granddaughter Becca Lynn Jordan and grandson Ian Michael Jordan. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Ellen Bowersox, and his Three brothers Eugene, Dean, and Robert Jordan.

Friends will be received at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker (201 S. Wayne Ave.) on Saturday the October 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with his cousin, Pastor Chuck Campbell of the Delightful Evangelical Church of Southington, Oh officiating. Interment will take place at the Mt. Zion Cemetery outside of Callensburg. In the current environment, masks are recommended but not mandatory and the funeral home will be following CDC Guidelines.

To view/send condolences please visit buzardfuneralhomes.com.


