Say What?!: Toronto Zoo Searching for Escaped Red Fox

TORONTO – The Toronto Zoo is asking for the public’s help finding a red fox that escaped from the facility and has been on the loose for weeks.

The zoo revealed in a Facebook post that Todd the fox escaped from his habitat by digging a hole in mid-September, and “despite extensive searches of the area, he has not yet been found.”

