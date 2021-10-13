 

SPONSORED: Charity Thursday Dinners at Wanango Now Through November 18

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Wanango-Country-Club-1Schedule your date night for the all new Charity Thursdays at Wanango Country Club.

Starting this Thursday, October 14, through November 18, Wanango will be serving dinner on Thursdays from 4:00 p.m.to 9:00 p.m. to benefit local charities.

This $19.99 dinner includes all-you-can-eat pasta, sauce, meat topping, and garlic bread. Children’s portions are available for $9.99.

Two dollars from each adult dinner sold will benefit your choice of one of the following charities: Precious Paws Animal Rescue, Barrow Civic Theatre, United Way of Venango County, or Venango County Chamber of Commerce.

The regular menu will also be available.

Reservations are recommended by calling 814-676-8133 – option #2.

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

Screenshot at Oct 12 15-39-34


