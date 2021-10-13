Three Men Charged Following Violent Incident at Clarion County Jail

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against three inmates at the Clarion County Jail who are accused of violently assaulting another inmate at the facility.

Court documents indicate the Clarion County Detectives on September 23 filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Roman Landon-Charles Saylor, of Summerville, 38-year-old Edward A. Lallo, of North East, Pa., and 31-year-old Joshua S. Colwell, of Shippenville.

According to a criminal complaint, on August 9, Chief Detective William Peck was contacted by Deputy Warden Sprankle, of Clarion County Corrections, regarding a physical altercation that occurred at the Clarion County Jail involving three inmates identified as Roman Landon-Charles Saylor, Edward A. Lallo and Joshua S. Colwell.

The complaint indicates Saylor, Colwell, and Lallo assaulted another known inmate who subsequently had to receive medical treatment for injuries.

Chief Detective Peck reviewed video footage from the jail block that showed a portion of the incident.

The video footage reportedly showed Saylor, Colwell, and Lallo on the main cell block floor together near a table as the victim walked down the steps from the second floor and went by them toward the medical cart to obtain his morning medications. The victim then walked back by them back toward the stairs.

According to the complaint, the video showed Lallo then walking quickly behind the steps toward the victim and Saylor approaching the victim in an aggressive manner, while Colwell was behind Saylor pushing a corrections officer who was approaching backward.

The complaint notes the incident then went partially off-camera, but the video did show Saylor and Colwell throwing punches and Lallo standing in an aggressive manner, holding a broomstick above his head.

The victim suffered injuries that required medical attention at Clarion Hospital Emergency Room, according to the complaint. His injuries included visible injuries to the right side of his forehead, his left eye and face area, his right hand, and his left elbow.

The complaint states medical records from Clarion Hospital showed a CT scan was conducted and concluded the victim had a right nasal bone fracture.

When police interviewed the victim, he stated he was “jumped” by Saylor, Colwell, and Lallo. He reported that he had been struck in the head with a broom and stomped on the head by Lallo while he was on the ground. He also indicated Saylor and Lallo punched him in the head and face.

Chief Detective Peck then attempted to interview Lallo, but Lallo reportedly did not wish to speak without an attorney present.

According to the complaint, when interviewed about the incident, Colwell reported that around 8:00 a.m., the victim came to his cell door and yelled at him, causing a disturbance and calling him and his cellmate, Saylor, a slur. He told police the victim had pencils in his fingers and stated “be ready tomorrow at breakfast after my 24.”

Colwell also reportedly admitted to hitting the victim and said he was standing up for his cellmate, Saylor, because he is “like a brother” and Colwell wasn’t “going to let anything happen to him, like being stabbed with a pencil” because the victim had a pencil in his hand. Colwell indicated the victim was “a bully.”

When police interviewed Saylor, he reported stated the victim had recently come to the block complaining about money, so the block let him become one of the night cleaners. Saylor then stated that the victim didn’t do any of the cleaning after becoming a night cleaner, making another inmate do all of it. He told police that he then confronted the victim about quitting the cleaning job if he was “gonna make the other kid do everything.”

Saylor told police that he believed the victim took offense after the confrontation. He reported the victim then went upstairs and put his shoes on, then came downstairs to his cell and was “being loud and causing a disturbance,” and got put on lockdown for it. Saylor indicated that approximately 45 minutes later, the victim came down to the med cart and had pencils in his hands.

According to the complaint, when Saylor asked the victim why he had the pencils, the victim dropped his hands in an aggressive manner and swung the pencils.

Saylor also reportedly told police that he did not throw one punch during the altercation, but did hold the victim down.

The complaint notes police also found that Saylor had visible injuries to his left thumb and fingers.

According to the complaint, further review of the video evidence found that Saylor, Colwell, and Lallo had the assault on the victim planned.

Saylor was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 11:05 a.m. on September 30 on the following charges:

– Riot-Intent To Commit Felony, Felony 3

– Conspiracy – Riot-Intent To Commit Felony, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Conspiracy – Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail for this case.

Lallo was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:15 p.m. on September 30 on the following charges:

– Riot-Intent To Commit Felony, Felony 3 (two counts)

– Inmate Procure Etc Self With Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

– Make Repairs/Sell/Etc Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail pending $10,000.00 monetary bail for this case.

Colwell was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 1:30 p.m. on September 30 on the following charges:

– Riot-Intent To Commit Felony, Felony 3

– Conspiracy – Riot-Intent To Commit Felony, Felony 3

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail pending $10,000.00 monetary bail for this case.

Preliminary hearings were scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, with Judge Schill presiding.

Background Information

Saylor:

Court documents indicate Saylor has a criminal history in the local area dating back to 2011 with convictions ranging from forgery and theft to resisting arrest and fleeing police.

At the time of the incident at the jail, Saylor was being held in lieu of a total of $75,000.00 bail on charges of criminal trespass and burglary related to two prior incidents in Clarion County where he allegedly broke into a business in downtown Clarion and broke into an apartment on 7th Avenue.

He is scheduled to stand for an Omnibus Pre-Trial Motion Hearing in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 10:00 a.m. on November 8.

According to court documents, Saylor is also scheduled to stand trial on burglary and attempted criminal trespass charges in Armstrong County on November 8.

Lallo:

Court documents indicate Lallo is currently serving a sentence of a total of a minimum of 18 months to a maximum of 36 months confinement in the Clarion County Jail on one third-degree felony count of receiving stolen property, one third-degree felony count of flight to avoid apprehension, and one misdemeanor count of DUI.

According to court documents, Lallo has a criminal history dating back to 2018 with convictions ranging from theft from a motor vehicle and retail theft to drug possession and receiving stolen property.

Colwell:

Court documents indicate Colwell is being held in relation to burglary, theft, and drug charges in Armstrong County from 2011. He is also awaiting sentencing on receiving stolen property and drug-related charges in Armstrong County. His criminal history dates back to 2009 and includes convictions for theft, burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and drug-related charges.

