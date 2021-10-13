Clarion University Volleyball: Golden Eagles Ice IUP in Three-Set Win

INDIANA, Pa. – The Golden Eagle volleyball team earned its second straight sweep in PSAC West action, downing IUP by a 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-20) score on the road on Tuesday night.

Clarion (13-6, 5-2 PSAC West) has now won three straight matches in conference play.

The offense was utterly dominant against the Crimson Hawks, as Clarion hit .380 in the three-set win. The Golden Eagles committed just 12 errors on 92 swings, compared to just a .120 attack percentage for IUP. The Crimson Hawks committed just one more error than Clarion, but recorded just 23 kills, compared to 47 for the Golden Eagles.

Leading the charge on offense was Julia Piccolino, who had a match-high 18 kills while posting a .469 attack percentage. Cassidy Snider was not far behind her, recording 15 kills and a .450 hitting percentage. London Fuller was the one keeping the offense moving, setting out 35 assists to go with the sterling team attack percentage.

The first set was a runaway from nearly the word jump, as Clarion pulled ahead 11-2 to open the set. Aubrey Wrona closed out that early run with kills on back-to-back points. Fuller tipped a kill over the net to make it 15-9, and then Piccolino kicked off a set-ending run with a kill at 19-13. That was the first of seven straight points for the Golden Eagles, who closed out the set 25-13. The second set was tight through the early portion as IUP kept it tight. Caroline Walsh blocked Snider to tie the score at 12 before Clarion rattled off four straight points – starting with a kill by Snider – to make it a four-point set. The Crimson Hawks got little closer in the ensuing points while Clarion pulled away, and a pair of IUP errors ended the set at 25-17.

The Crimson Hawks pulled ahead at times in the third set, taking a 15-13 lead on an ace by Kylie Osborn. Piccolino responded with kills on three consecutive points to put her team ahead 16-15, and she later added an ace to make it a 20-17 score. Snider bounced the kill on match point to seal up the win.

