 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Thursday, October 14, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Isolated showers between 1am and 2am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 58. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers. High near 65. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 68.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.