A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Isolated showers between 1am and 2am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. Low around 58. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers. High near 65. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

