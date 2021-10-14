Area Veteran to Be Honored at Shriner’s Event

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Forest County veteran will be honored at the Zem Zem Legion of Honor 2021 Commander’s Ball in Franklin next week.

Mike Hresko, of Tionesta, is the commander of the Legion of Honor which is part of the Zem Zem Shrine out of Erie. Legion of Honor members are veterans who carry the country’s flags and lead the parades.

Hresko will be honored for his service as commander at the 2021 Commander’s Ball on Saturday, October 23, at the Quality Inn and Conference Center in Franklin.

More information is available on the Zem Zem Shrine of Erie Legion of Honor website.

