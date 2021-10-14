Clarion University to Be Renamed Pennsylvania Western University – Clarion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Goodbye, Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Hello, Pennsylvania Western University.

During their regular meeting October 14, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors approved the name change for the new, integrated university composed of Clarion, Edinboro University and California University.

“Naming has been a thoughtful and data driven process,” said current Interim President of Clarion, Edinboro and California, Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson. “One name stood out amongst the rest.”

Pehrsson explained the naming process involved consultations with students, faculty, staff, alumni and other stakeholders from all three universities, as well as much market research.

Additionally, Pehrsson stated internet research was crucial to deciding the name.

“We know that most students start their search for college online,” she said. “A search engine analysis was important and critical to our process.”

The name change is due to take effect next fall.

Pehrsson said each campus will retain the identifying city portion of its original name.

“The campuses names will stand out and be unique. Pennsylvania Western University – California. Pennsylvania Western University – Clarion, Pennsylvania Western University – Edinboro,” she said.

For branding, students at each of the three campuses will get to vote for what goes on the new university’s merchandise.

“It speaks of the hardy region we all serve. It is a strong state name, and it is a state university,” said Pehrsson.

