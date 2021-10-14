 

BREAKING NEWS: Police Searching for Suspect Following Armed Robbery in Cranberry Township

Thursday, October 14, 2021 @ 09:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_0657CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery on Riverside Drive in Cranberry Township earlier this morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to Spanky’s Tobacco World located at 1719 Riverside Drive in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of an armed robbery.

The suspect (pictured above and below) is described as a white male, in his mid-20s to early 30s, approximately 6-feet tall, with an average build.

According to police, the suspect entered the building, displayed a long gun, and demanded money. He was given an undisclosed amount of money and then fled on foot.

Anyone with information or suspect identification is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596 and reference incident number PA21-1382018.


