Clarence “Cork” William Karns, age 86, of Oil City, went to be with our Heavenly Father in the early morning hours on October 13, 2021.

Born on August 17, 1935, in Oil City, he was a son to the late Clarence H. and Wendeline Wolff Karns.

Cork was a 1953 Oil City High School graduate.

He was a millwright by trade and worked for Pennzoil for 41 years.

He also served as a Cornplanter Township Supervisor for six years.

Cork is a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he served on the Board of Trustees, sang in the choir, was a church usher, and a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 8.

He was also a member of Hasson Heights Presbyterian Church during his childhood.

He was a member of Petrolia Lodge 363, F. & A M., a Past Monarch of Acacia Grotto, member of the New Castle Consistory, and Scottish Rite Masonic Clowns.

Mr. Karns was known as a hardworking man in everything he did.

He enjoyed outdoor yardwork and tending to his beautiful vegetable garden.

All the neighbors on the street grew up together and over time, everyone became part of the family in some fashion.

Cork was very close to his grandma and grandpa, Elsie and Burt Whitehouse, who lived just two doors down.

Cork and Lorraine treasured the friendship of their close neighbors Carl and Helen Bialo and their families.

On February 18, 1956, Cork married the love of his life, the former Lorraine Simons, who survives. They shared 65 years of marriage together.

In addition to his wife, Lorraine, surviving are their three children: Pastor Keith A. Karns and wife Beverly, of Evans City, Karen A. Hall and husband Doug, of Columbus, OH, and Kay A. Koyack and husband Dave, of Oil City; seven grandchildren, Andrew Karns and wife Raquel, Micah Karns and wife Lisa, Daniel Karns and wife Christie, Matthew Karns and wife Kim, Logan Hall, Michael Crawford and wife Lauren, and David “DJ” Crawford; 15 great grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Ron Simons and wife Shirley; a sister-in-law, Marian Rynd Simons; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Cork in death were his parents, his brother, Kenneth A. Karns, in addition, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Masonic Service will be held at 6:30 pm at the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday, October 15, 2021.

A viewing for friends and family will follow the Masonic Service at the funeral home from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm, where masks will be required for all attendees regardless of vaccination status.

An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, October 16, at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 2 Center Street in Oil City, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a funeral service at 11:00 am. The Rev. Thomas Carr will officiate.

A committal service will be held under the tent, graveside, at Grove Hill Cemetery immediately following the funeral with Cork’s son, Pastor Keith A. Karns, officiating.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Cork’s name to Trinity United Methodist Church or the Shriner’s Hospital in Erie, 1645 W 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to AseraCare Hospice for all the loving care they gave Cork over the past year, especially Brittany, Kim, Pastor Mark, Stacey, and Sandy.

Morrison Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

