 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Almond Cherry Cobbler

Thursday, October 14, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Serve this delicious cobbler warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream!

Ingredients

3-1/2 cups fresh dark sweet cherries, pitted
1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup plus 1/2 cup sugar, divided
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup fat-free milk
3 tablespoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3/4 cup boiling water
1 teaspoon almond extract

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Place cherries in an 8-in. square baking dish coated with cooking spray.

-In a small bowl, mix flour, 1/4 cup sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add milk and melted butter; stir in just until moistened. Spread over cherries.

-In another bowl, mix cornstarch, cinnamon, and remaining sugar; sprinkle over batter. Mix boiling water and almond extract; pour slowly over top. Bake, uncovered, 45-50 minutes or until top is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.