Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Almond Cherry Cobbler

Serve this delicious cobbler warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream!

Ingredients

3-1/2 cups fresh dark sweet cherries, pitted

1 cup all-purpose flour



1/4 cup plus 1/2 cup sugar, divided1 teaspoon baking powder1/4 teaspoon salt1/2 cup fat-free milk3 tablespoons butter, melted1 tablespoon cornstarch1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon3/4 cup boiling water1 teaspoon almond extract

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Place cherries in an 8-in. square baking dish coated with cooking spray.

-In a small bowl, mix flour, 1/4 cup sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add milk and melted butter; stir in just until moistened. Spread over cherries.

-In another bowl, mix cornstarch, cinnamon, and remaining sugar; sprinkle over batter. Mix boiling water and almond extract; pour slowly over top. Bake, uncovered, 45-50 minutes or until top is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Serve warm.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

