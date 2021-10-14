Clarion University Soccer Stymied by Cal U on the Road

CALIFORNIA, Pa. – The Golden Eagle soccer team brought the offensive heat, but Clarion was unable to go over the top in falling 2-0 to Cal U on Wednesday night.

In a funhouse mirror image of Saturday night’s win over Slippery Rock, Clarion (3-6-1, 3-6-1 PSAC West) outshot the Vulcans by a wide margin, but were unable to light up the scoreboard.

The overall shots total was 13-5 in Clarion’s favor, and the Golden Eagles put seven shots on Cal U’s net compared to just four for the Vulcans. Clarion’s forwards had strong night peppering goalkeeper Emily Ouimet with attempts, but Ouimet stood tall in shutting out the Golden Eagles.

Conversely, Cal U mustered only a handful of shots on Clarion’s Alexandra Velez, but they made those shots count. Kaley Pell scored the eventual game-winner in the 25th minute, notching her first goal of the season by cleaning up a loose ball in the box and putting it past Velez.

Madison Spitko and Kylee Cross had a number of good opportunities against Ouimet in the second half, but could not quite get the equalizer. The Vulcans responded with an insurance goal in the 83rd minute, when Juliana Cruz took a deflection off Velez inside the box and hammered it home.

Cross finished with a team-high five shots, including three on net. Spitko and Alayna Wicker were also heavily involved in the offense.

