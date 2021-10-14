Eugene C. Elder, 72, of Cherrytree, PA., passed away Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021 at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie, PA.

Born Oct. 31, 1948 in Clarion County, PA. , he was the son of the late Merle & Flora Anthony Elder.

Mr. Elder attended Keystone High School.

Eugene was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was married in Knox, PA., to the former Mary L. Stiller and she preceded him in death on Aug. 14, 2016.

Mr. Elder had worked as a diesel mechanic for Shaw Mack for ten years, 16 years at Refiners Transport and was self employed at Centerville Truck & Trailer until he retired.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

Gene enjoyed restoring old cars and was a member of the Titusville American Legion.

He is survived by two children: Jarret Elder and his wife Katrina of Titusville; Peggy Elder of Oil City; a granddaughter Lacey Elder; two brothers: Carl Elder of Arbuckle and Ray Elder of Corry, and by two sisters: Elanor Yarington of Burt, NY and Beverly Elder of Fairview.

He is also survived by his girlfriend Debby Confer.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by 3 sisters

Betty Rupert, Lois Heiliker and Helen Elder and by three brothers: Robert, Donald and Arthur Elder.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.