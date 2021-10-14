 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Eugene C. Elder

Thursday, October 14, 2021 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-4g2kpXlQJKEugene C. Elder, 72, of Cherrytree, PA., passed away Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021 at St. Vincent Health Center in Erie, PA.

Born Oct. 31, 1948 in Clarion County, PA. , he was the son of the late Merle & Flora Anthony Elder.

Mr. Elder attended Keystone High School.

Eugene was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was married in Knox, PA., to the former Mary L. Stiller and she preceded him in death on Aug. 14, 2016.

Mr. Elder had worked as a diesel mechanic for Shaw Mack for ten years, 16 years at Refiners Transport and was self employed at Centerville Truck & Trailer until he retired.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

Gene enjoyed restoring old cars and was a member of the Titusville American Legion.

He is survived by two children: Jarret Elder and his wife Katrina of Titusville; Peggy Elder of Oil City; a granddaughter Lacey Elder; two brothers: Carl Elder of Arbuckle and Ray Elder of Corry, and by two sisters: Elanor Yarington of Burt, NY and Beverly Elder of Fairview.

He is also survived by his girlfriend Debby Confer.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by 3 sisters

Betty Rupert, Lois Heiliker and Helen Elder and by three brothers: Robert, Donald and Arthur Elder.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.