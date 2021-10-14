Featured Local Job: Automation & SCADA Developer

Seneca Resources currently has an opening for an Automation and SCADA Developer.

To apply, please go to their website at: http//www.nationalfuel.com and select job in the careers section.

Seneca Resources Company, LLC, the oil & gas exploration and production subsidiary of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil reserves in Appalachia and California. Most of Seneca’s investment activity is in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in Pennsylvania, where the company controls approximately 1.2 million net prospective acres and is the third-largest producer in the basin with more than 1,200 wells. The company is furthering its delineation efforts in the Utica Shale, and acquired properties in California that will increase, and further diversify the company’s oil production footprint. As an active exploration and production company in the northeastern U.S. for more than 100 years, Seneca Resources Company, LLC is committed to safety, environmental stewardship, increased productivity, and maximizing shareholder value.

This job is located in their Brookville, PA office.

