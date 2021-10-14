Gov. Wolf: 70 Percent of Pennsylvanians Aged 18 and Older are Fully Vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced 70 percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Today, the commonwealth has reached a milestone in our fight against this deadly virus,” said Gov. Wolf. “Now, 70 percent of Pennsylvania’s adults have accepted their responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 and most importantly keep themselves and their loved ones safe. This milestone is critical to protect those not yet eligible for the vaccine, like our children under 12 years of age.”

As of Wednesday, October 13, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered 13,135,136 COVID-19 vaccines. The commonwealth ranks 7th nationally in first doses administered.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health released an updated report showing that the COVID-19 vaccine continues to save lives and keep more people out of the hospital.

“To everyone who has gotten vaccinated, thank you,” said. Gov. Wolf. “For those not yet vaccinated, please consider joining us in doing your part. Visit a vaccine provider as soon as possible. Vaccines are safe and effective, and the one scientifically proven way to stop the spread of this deadly virus.”

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccines.gov.

