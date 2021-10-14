Grace Community Church Fall Fest Set for October 23

CURLLSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Grace Community Church in Curllsville will be holding a Fall Fest on Saturday, October 23.

(Photo from 2019 Fall Fest, courtesy of Grace Community Church)

This free community event will take place at Grace Community Church, located at 3225 Curllsville Road, Sligo, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The event will include food, Trunk-or-Treat, live music, games, Punkin Chunkin, and more.

Participants are invited to bring friends and family.

Costumes are optional.

