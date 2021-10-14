Julia F. Shick, age 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday morning, October 12, 2021, at the Jefferson Court Personal Care Home in Brookville following a short illness.

Born June 1, 1931, in Thayerton, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Guido and Pearl Fantuzzo Mangiantini.

She married Homer E. Shick, Jr. on April 25, 1953, in the St. Charles R.C. Church in New Bethlehem, and he preceded her in death on January 1, 2008.

Julia retired from Owens-Illinois in Clarion after 32 years of service.

She was a member of the St. Charles R.C. Church.

Julia is survived by four children: Vicki (Randy) Barlett of Brookville, Michael (Chris) Shick of League City, Texas, Sonia (Tom) Pavlekovsky of New Stanton and Kim (Chuck) Tordella of Sagertown and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is also survived by a sister, Madeline Copenhaver of Clarion and a brother, Guido (Dacel) Mangiantini of Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Julia was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel, 233 Penn Street, New Bethlehem.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, October 18, 2021, in the St. Charles Catholic Church, 201 Washington Street, New Bethlehem, with Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest, serving as celebrant.

The family requests that the public please observe Covid-19 protocol when attending the calling hours and Mass.

Interment will follow in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.

Online condolences may be sent to Julia’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

