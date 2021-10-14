Kenneth E. Rhoades, 64, of Oil City, went to be with his Lord, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Trinity Living Center Skilled Nursing Home, in Grove City.

Born October 13, 1956, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Margaret Bush Paden but was blessed to be raised by his adoptive parents, Charles and the late Joan Rhoades, along with his brother James Rhoades.

Mr. Rhoades went to Rocky Grove High School.

On December 5, 1976, Ken married the love of his life, Debra M. Chatley Rhoades, they would have celebrated 45 years together this year.

On February 14, 1991, Deb and Ken renewed their vows after a life changing diagnosis. Ken was given 3 to 5 years to live, after being diagnosed with ALS, but God blessed him with another 30 years.

Ken enjoyed the simple things in life, like sitting on his yard swing with Deb and watching nature around him.

When Ken could, he would get outside and enjoy doing the yard work.

He loved to watch “Little House of the Prairie.”

Ken was “a man of many ties,” collecting all kinds of patterned neckties, and wore them on special occasions.

Surviving is his wife, Debra Rhoades of Oil City; two children, Amy Rhoades and Dustin Rhoades, both of Oil City; a grandchild, JoAnn Rhoades, and step-grandchildren Bethany, Courtney, and Eric Millard of Kansas; and four great-grandchildren survive.

In addition, Ken is survived by his siblings, Dan Paden of Oil City, John Paden of Indiana, and Pamela Curly, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition his biological parents, Ken is preceded in death by his adoptive mother Joan Rhoades and a brother James Rhoades.

Per Ken’s request, there will be no viewing.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

