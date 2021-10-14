 

Larry E. Hetrick, Jr.

Thursday, October 14, 2021 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-zegn8Dmq4RsILarry E. Hetrick, 57, of Marienville died Saturday, October 9, 2021 at UPMC Hamot following an illness.

Born in Brookville on November 11, 1963, he was the son of the late Larry E. Hetrick Sr. and Mary Zimmerman Hetrick.

He was a 1981 graduate of East Forest School.

Mr. Hetrick was employed at North Forest Products for over 30 years as a finishing supervisor.

He enjoyed painting, singing, playing music and was singer and band member of ADHD Band.

His survivors include a son, Ryan Hetrick; two brothers, Jimmy (Janelle) Hetrick and Richard (Michele) Hetrick; and two grandchildren, Kaylynn and Jenson; as well as his companion, Maria Luden.

His parents preceded him in death.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 1-3PM at Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry St., Marienville, PA.

Interment will be in Parrett Farm Cemetery, Elk County.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


