Police Investigating Report of Animal Cruelty in Sligo Borough

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of animal cruelty in Sligo Borough.

Around 7:37 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation into a report of animal abuse in Sligo Borough.

Police say the incident reportedly occurred at a location on Colerain Street near Taylor Street.

No additional details are available at this time.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.