Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Seeking Information on Burglary in Washington Township

Thursday, October 14, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-day-timeWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are currently investigating a burglary that occurred at a residence on State Route 36 last week.

Around 11:39 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on State Route 36, near Nebraska Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a footlocker chest belonging to a known 65-year-old female victim from Derry, Pa., was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

