Police Seeking Information on Burglary in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are currently investigating a burglary that occurred at a residence on State Route 36 last week.

Around 11:39 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on State Route 36, near Nebraska Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a footlocker chest belonging to a known 65-year-old female victim from Derry, Pa., was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

