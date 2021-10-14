Redbank Valley School Board Looks for New Health Consortium

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Redbank Valley School Board on Wednesday evening voted to explore the possibility of entering a new health consortium.

During a special meeting of the school board on Wednesday, October 13, board members voted to show their intent to investigate the possibility of moving to the Allegheny County Schools Health Insurance Consortium as soon as next year.

Currently, Redbank is a member of the Northwest Schools Health Consortium.

All seven board members present voted in favor of the motion; board members Carrie Adams and Darren Bain were not in attendance.

In response to board member Dee Bell’s question as to why the board is taking this action, Dr. Chad Shaffer explained in order to get more information about Allegheny Health Consortium, they needed to pass the motion.

“We need to put forward this resolution in order to better analyze the situation,” Shaffer, also a board member, told exploreClarion.com. “In order to find out what our buy-in fee would be to get in this consortium, we pass the resolution, and they collect information and tell us what could possibly be the buy-in.”

Shaffer was clear in stating that passing the resolution does not bind the district to join Allegheny Health Consortium.

“The primary advantage this consortium offers is the ability to be part of their board,” said Shaffer, “both the labor side and management side of the school district to decide how best to lower healthcare costs.”

Board member Jason Barnett spoke highly of the Allegheny Health Consortium, stating he is “a fan of these types of consortiums for different reasons.”

Their current health insurance consortium advises the district to raise copays when costs to the district go up.

Allegheny Health Consortium reportedly better manages costs, according to Barnett.

“This is about giving people the same thing but maybe with controlled costs,” explained Barnett. “I believe it’s a win-win for both the school and the union. If you look at these consortiums, they’ve historically outperformed other types of consortiums because they are constantly managing and doing things that make sense.”

Bell argued the board needs to take more cost-cutting steps and called changing health consortiums “just the tip of the iceberg.”

“If we’re going to start doing stuff like this,” he stated, “we need to do it all. If we’re telling taxpayers we’re cutting everything to save money in order to make a balanced budget, we need to go one end of the spectrum to another.”

The Redbank Valley School Board’s next scheduled meeting is on Tuesday, October 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school library.

