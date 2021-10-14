 

Rummage Sale to Benefit Children’s Hospital Set for Next Week at Clarion Mall

Thursday, October 14, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_9043CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A rummage sale to benefit Children’s Hospital is scheduled for next week at the Clarion Mall.

(The above photo is from a previous rummage sale. Specific items pictured are not currently available.)

The sale will take place from Wednesday, October 20, through Saturday, October 23, at the Clarion Mall on Route 68 in Monroe Township.

The sale will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

According to organizer Janet Carr, items of all kinds will be available, and new items will be added each day of the sale.

All of the items are donations, and all proceeds from the sale will benefit Children’s Hospital.

“This is is the ultimate recycling,” Carr told exploreClarion.com. “Everyone benefits: the person who donated the item, the person buying the item, and Children’s Hospital. Everyone wins!”


