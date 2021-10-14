Sandra Shreve Pickens, age 78, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at UPMC Hamot.

Born in Oil City, PA on July 25, 1943 a daughter of the late Forest and Frances (Webber) Shreve.

Sandra was a graduate of West Forest High School, Hamot School of Nursing, Hamot School of Anesthesia, and Edinboro University.

She was an avid golfer and Florida snowbird.

A member of Christ United Methodist Church here in Erie she also enjoyed her worship time with her church family at Anona United Methodist Church in Largo, FL.

She was employed for over 40 years at Hamot Medical Center retiring in 2007 as Chief Nurse Anesthetist.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her husband Charles L. Pickens; a stepson Gregory Pickens; a brother in law James P. Welch and a nephew, James F. Welch.

Survivors include a stepdaughter Martha Gusky (Tom); a brother Roger (Yogi) Shreve (Dottie); a sister Linda Welch; step grandchildren Charles Pickens III (Sarah) and Julie Pickens (Yi Hu); three step great grandchildren; nieces Franny Sue Welch, Kristia Shearer (Elmer); nephew Quinn Shreve (Neila Wahlberg); great nieces Lydia Welch and Katrina Shearer; great nephew Devon McAlpine (Leann). And her ever faithful grand-dogs Charlie and Lucky.

Friends are invited to gather at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street on Saturday from 2 PM until the time of a service at 3 PM. Burial will be private.

