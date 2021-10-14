Sexual Assault of Child Under Investigation in Redbank Township

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a report involving the indecent assault of a child.

An investigation was initiated after they received a report about an incident of indecent assault that occurred sometime between November 1, 2016, and January 30, 2017, according to police.

Police say a male juvenile suspect who was nine years old at the time of the incident reportedly assaulted a male juvenile victim from New Bethlehem who was seven years old at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred at a location in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

