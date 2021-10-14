 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Sexual Assault of Child Under Investigation in Redbank Township

Thursday, October 14, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating a report involving the indecent assault of a child.

An investigation was initiated after they received a report about an incident of indecent assault that occurred sometime between November 1, 2016, and January 30, 2017, according to police.

Police say a male juvenile suspect who was nine years old at the time of the incident reportedly assaulted a male juvenile victim from New Bethlehem who was seven years old at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred at a location in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.