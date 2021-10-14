Burns & Burns Welcomes New Employee to Their Clarion Office
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Burns & Burns Insurance is happy to welcome Carina Burns to their Clarion office as a Customer Service Representative.
Carina has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with minors in Marketing and Human Resources. She enjoys spending time with her family, golfing, and traveling.
Carina originally started in the insurance industry at a young age, helping out at B&B where she was needed and shredding papers. Then, she officially joined the industry in 2019 with an MGA/Wholesale Broker in Pittsburgh. Please reach out to Carina and the rest of the team for all of your insurance needs!
Burns & Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service agency celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, pets, events, weddings, AND MORE. With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for ALL of your insurance needs.
Visit their Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.