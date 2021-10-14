 

Michael Patton Advising: Grandparent 529 Plans Get a Boost Under New FAFSA Rules

Thursday, October 14, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Michael-Patton-new-e1545260474797-1024x933-1-1024x681CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Grandparent 529 Plans Get a Boost Under New FAFSA Rules.

529 plans are a favored way to save for college due to the tax benefits and other advantages they offer when funds are used to pay a beneficiary’s qualified college expenses. Up until now, the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) treated grandparent-owned 529 plans more harshly than parent-owned 529 plans. This will change thanks to the FAFSA Simplification Act that was enacted in December 2020. The new law streamlines the FAFSA and makes changes to the formula that’s used to calculate financial aid eligibility.

Under current rules, parent-owned 529 plans are listed on the FAFSA as a parent asset. Parent assets are counted at a rate of 5.64%, which means that 5.64% of the value of the 529 account is deemed available to pay for college. Later, when distributions are made to pay college expenses, the funds aren’t counted at all; the FAFSA ignores distributions from a parent-owned 529 plan.

Read the full article here: http://www.pattonadvising.com/Grandparent-529-Plans-Get-a-Boost-Under-New-FAFSA-Rules.c9785.htm

Patton Financial Advising
51 N. 4th Avenue
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9400

Toll-free 1-877-547-2751

Visit website: www.pattonadvising.com

Securities offered through Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera entities are under separate ownership fhttps://www.exploreclarion.com/?p=353744rom any other entity.


