Clarion County Rejects Property Bid, Sligo Bridge #1 Priority, Survey Completion Urged

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion County Commissioners on Tuesday morning rejected a sealed bid for one parcel of property offered in its recent surplus property auction because the bid was below fair market value, which is a violation of the county code.

(Pictured above: The Dunkle and Henry partnership made the winning bid for the one-acre parcel that includes the former beer distributor building; however, the bid entered by University Korner stores owner Yasir Bhatti for the 19,567-square-foot parcel was rejected. Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

“We have to have fair market value on the property according to the county code,” Commissioner Ted Tharan said. “We had an assessment done on the two parcels, but the assessment completed when we purchased it was for both parcels combined at a total of $166,000.00.”

The bid entered by University Korner stores owner Yasir Bhatti was rejected because it did not meet bid requirements. Bhatti’s bid was $35,000.00 for the 19,567-square-foot parcel. A review of the current fair market values indicated it was now more than $35,000.00.

The two parcels of land were on the former Holabaugh Beer Distributor property.

According to Tharan, the parcel could now be sold by the commissioners at or above fair market value through a realtor, or the county could advertise it for sale, according to county code.

The winning bid for the second parcel, including the former beer distributor building was accepted. The Dunkle and Henry partnership made the winning bid of $211,870.00 for the one-acre parcel.

In other business

– Sligo Pedestrian Footbridge Project

Commissioners approved a letter of support for the Sligo pedestrian footbridge project grant application.

It has been over five years since the footbridge on Route 58 used by walkers to the Sligo Elementary School required emergency measures to temporarily repair a hole in the footbridge.

In 2016, Ed Myers and Ron Simpson, from Sligo Borough Maintenance Department, attached the plywood cover over the hole’s center. They added additional pieces at each end of the center plywood section.

Since then, Sligo Borough has been desperately seeking funding for the permanent repair of the footbridge.

“We hired Delta Development Consultants to help us find funds for projects, and this was a top priority for us this year,” Tharan explained.

The footbridge is used for some students to walk to the Sligo elementary school and for some local residents to visit the nearby Sligo COG Pool Park.

Tharan said he understood some repairs have been done on the footbridge but did not know how safe it is.

Sligo Elementary is also occupied by more students than in 2016 due to the Union School District’s decision to close the Union Elementary School. Sligo Elementary now houses all elementary students, and sixth graders attend Union High School in Rimersburg.

– Online Survey for Clarion County Comprehensive Plan

Clarion County Planner Kristi Amato reminded county residents to complete a 22-question online survey needed for developing Clarion County Comprehensive Plan. The completed plan will help guide the future of Clarion County.

The deadline for completing the online survey is October 22.

The survey is available at www.co.clarion.pa.us or

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/clarioncountysurvey.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.