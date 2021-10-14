William L. (Larry) Beightol, 82, of Franklin passed away at The Caring Place on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 after an extended battle with dementia.

A teacher for 35-years, primarily in the Valley Grove School District, Larry also served as the basketball and baseball coach during the early years of his career.

Known as “the Voice of the Knights, “ Larry covered varsity sports for Franklin on WFRA.

He also had a daily radio program that covered top events in sports during the sixties and seventies. While at WFRA, Larry featured interviews with many personalities from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ dynasty from the seventies as well as top athletes and administrators from the region.

After his retirement from teaching, Larry continued to be involved with students from area districts by providing transportation via the Brace Express at Kendzior Orthodontics.

A lifelong supporter of local athletics, Larry served as the local president of American Legion Baseball for two years and coached for various teams.

A long-time member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Larry founded the Franklin Elks golf league in 1964, served as Chairman of the scholarship selection committee, and was a volunteer for the annual Hoop Shoot Free Throw Competition.

After attending Franklin High School, Larry earned his degree at Clarion Teachers College (now Clarion University of Pennsylvania). Larry was a four-year letterman in basketball for the Golden Eagles.

Larry was married to his high school sweetheart, Shirley, for 60 years.

Shirley survives, along with a son, Rob, of Canandaigua, NY, daughter, Laurie (Paul) Puleo of Latrobe, and son, Scott (Linda) of Franklin. Seven grandchildren survive: Cory Beightol and Breanne Beightol of Lockport, New York; Lacey Beightol and Megan Puleo of New York City; Emily Puleo of Centennial, Colorado; Jacob Puleo of Cleveland, Ohio; and Haley Puleo of Denver, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Valetta Beightol, and his sister, Peggy (Senott).

There will be no public services. The family will be having a private remembrance gathering.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Franklin Elks Lodge #110 Local Charities 1309 Buffalo St Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

