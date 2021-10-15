A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 55. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers, mainly before 2pm. High near 62. West wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 9 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

