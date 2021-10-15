Adam Jordan, 44, of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, NM.

There will be visitation at Denton-Wood Funeral Home on Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5 PM – 7 PM for friends and family.

The family will have a wake.

Adam was born May 2, 1977 in Oil City, PA to Edward Jordan and Patty (Miller) Jordan.

Adam attended Slippery Rock University of PA and ITT Tech before getting a job at XTO Energy in Cranberry, PA.

He met and married the love of his life, Megan Farroux, after moving to Greensburg, PA. They were married October 5, 2014 in the backyard of their farmhouse.

Adam continued schooling while working for XTO and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in electrical engineering technology.

He recently moved with his family to Carlsbad, NM and was promoted to an I.C. and E Specialist.

He enjoyed spending time with his family camping, off-roading, hiking and hunting. At home he enjoyed cooking, brewing beer, and building projects with his children.

Adam will be dearly missed by many friends, family and co-workers.

Adam is survived by his wife, Megan (Farroux) Jordan; daughter, Coraline Jordan (6); son, Jonathan Jordan (4); his parents: Edward and Patty (Miller) Jordan of Oil City, PA; sister, Angela (Jordan) Yalch of Zion Grove, PA and one nephew and one niece.

