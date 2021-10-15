 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Benefit Event Set for Tomorrow for Local Couple Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Friday, October 15, 2021 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image (6)LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – A benefit event for a local couple who were injured in a motorcycle crash in August will take place at the Antler Club of Lucinda tomorrow.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with a car, truck, and motorcycle show (registration begins at 10 a.m.). A cornhole tournament will then begin at 1 p.m.

There will be live music all day and a spaghetti dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until sold out.

There will also be a Chinese auction, side raffles, and 50/50 drawings.

All proceeds from the event will go to benefit Josh and Jessica Sliker, of Lake Lucy, who were both severely injured in a motorcycle crash in August.

The event is sponsored by ABATE of Clarion County.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.