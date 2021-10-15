Benefit Event Set for Tomorrow for Local Couple Injured in Motorcycle Crash

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – A benefit event for a local couple who were injured in a motorcycle crash in August will take place at the Antler Club of Lucinda tomorrow.

The event begins at 11 a.m. with a car, truck, and motorcycle show (registration begins at 10 a.m.). A cornhole tournament will then begin at 1 p.m.

There will be live music all day and a spaghetti dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until sold out.

There will also be a Chinese auction, side raffles, and 50/50 drawings.

All proceeds from the event will go to benefit Josh and Jessica Sliker, of Lake Lucy, who were both severely injured in a motorcycle crash in August.

The event is sponsored by ABATE of Clarion County.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.