Cases Move Forward Against Man Accused of Choking Woman, Threatening to Kill Her; Punching, Biting Cellmate in Jail

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two cases moved forward in court on Tuesday for a man who allegedly held a woman down, choked her, and threatened to kill her during a domestic dispute at a local residence and later punched and bit his cellmate during an altercation at the Clarion County Jail.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 41-year-old Glenn Alex Gauthier Jr., of Cecil, Pa., were held for court on Tuesday, October 12:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The following charge against Gauthier, from a separate case, was also held for court:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

All of the above charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Gauthier is currently free on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a residence in Piney Township and an incident that occurred at the Clarion County Jail.

Piney Township Incident

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:46 a.m. on Sunday, August 15, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Huckleberry Ridge Road, in Piney Township, Clarion County, for a report of domestic violence.

According to the complaint, a known victim reported that Glenn Alex Gauthier Jr. began arguing with her over property inside the residence and then shoved her onto a couch and began choking her while wielding what she believed was a firearm.

The victim told police Gauthier stated he was going to kill her. She reported that she then kicked him while attempting to break free, and Gauthier ran out of the residence and tossed a black object into the woods before fleeing, the complaint states.

After speaking to the victim, police searched the wooded area surrounding the residence in an attempt to locate Gauthier and the gun. However, they were unable to locate either, according to the complaint.

At 7:15 p.m. on Monday, August 16, Gauthier was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

Clarion County Jail Incident

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:26 a.m. on August 20, Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck was notified by a Deputy Warden at the Clarion County Jail that a fight had occurred between two inmates at the jail.

Detective Peck then viewed video footage of the incident, which reportedly showed inmate Glenn Gauthier approaching another known inmate near a block phone, and the known inmate walking away a short time later.

The complaint notes Gauthier is seen on the video waving his arms as the other inmate walks away. Gauthier then walked to the other end of the block and approached the other inmate again.

According to the complaint, Gauthier then appeared to get very close to the other inmate while yelling, and then appeared to nearly head-butt the other inmate. The other inmate then pushed Gauthier away.

The complaint states Gauthier then began to punch the other inmate in the head multiple times, grabbed the other inmate’s hair, and pulled the inmate into a shower area off-camera.

A guard was subsequently able to get Gauthier and the other inmate separated, according to the complaint.

Police interviewed the victim about the incident after viewing the video footage.

The victim told police he was having trouble with the phone when Gauthier approached him and asked to use the phone. The victim reported he said “okay” and walked away, but Gauthier then approached him, spit in his face, and attacked him, punching him and eventually biting his right arm.

The complaint notes police observed what appeared to be a bite mark on the victim’s right forearm.

Police also interviewed Gauthier, who reportedly indicated his dislike for the victim, who is his cellmate.

According to the complaint, Gauthier told police he approached the victim by the phone, and the victim “said something smart” to him. Gauthier reported that he then approached the victim again. He reportedly admitted he did bite the victim during the ensuing altercation, but said he did so to get the victim to “stop choking him.”

The complaint indicates the victim was transported to Clarion Hospital Emergency Room for treatment of the bite to his right arm.

Charges were filed against Gauthier through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on August 30.

Other Cases Against Gauthier

According to court documents, Gauthier is also scheduled for criminal conferences with District Attorney Drew Welsh on October 20 and November 3 related to prior incidents where he allegedly stole a car and attempted to escape police custody following an arrest related to a domestic incident.

Court documents indicate Gauthier has a criminal record dating back to 2012, spanning counties from Washington and Allegheny to Clarion and Mercer, with convictions ranging from misdemeanor drug possession and DUI to assault and child endangerment.

