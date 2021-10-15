Charges Filed Against Emlenton Woman Accused of Attempting to Break Into Apartment

ST. PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Felony charges have been filed against an Emlenton woman who is accused of attempting to break into an apartment in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Audra Lee Lykins, of Emlenton, on October 13.

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13, a known victim reported that Audra Lee Lykins was observed attempting to break into her apartment on Railroad Street in St. Petersburg Borough, Clarion County.

The complaint indicates Lykins attempted to remove an air conditioner unit from the side window to enter the victim’s apartment, knowing she was not permitted to do so.

Lykins was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 10:10 a.m. on October 13 on the following charge:

– Criminal Trespass – Break into Structure, Felony 2

She remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on October 26, with Judge Heeter presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.