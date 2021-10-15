Clarion School Board Members from Different Ends of the Spectrum Say They Can Come Together

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – In the heated national political environment, it would be a big deal if Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell could agree on anything.

Two Clarion Area School Board members from different political parties announced on Tuesday night they are getting ready to show they can agree on at least one thing.

“Todd Bauer and I are kind of proving that people on opposite sides of the spectrum can, in fact, work together and wish if only other people in Harrisburg and Washington could do the same thing, explained Braxton White.

“We’re both ready to work together on something and really address that we can agree on at least one thing,” explained White.

Bauer added “We’re really looking forward to that. We want to get more education out into the public about what cyber schools are, what happens with our tax dollars, and that kind of thing. We want people to know how cyber schools don’t perform, how there are other many more cost-effective alternatives, and basically how our Pennsylvania government allows them to just (r—) school districts of their tax dollars.”

White and Bauer did not offer any specifics on how this will be accomplished, but they have a plan in the works. Both agreed that the number one thing is that everyone should vote, no matter what their party.

Actually, the two often vote the same on school board matters as evidenced but several unanimous 9-0 votes.

One of the 9-0 unanimous votes came on Tuesday night in denying a requested exemption by BreAnna Liberto, owner of the Clarion Center for the Arts. The requested exemption refers to the Official Use of School Facilities Policy prohibiting the rental of facilities to businesses or organizations located outside of the Clarion Area School District.

Liberto made the case at an earlier meeting that she does business in her home located in the school district.

While some school board members could understand her request, all agreed that the policy as written was too ambiguous and voted to deny the request with the understanding that the policy would be reviewed and updated if needed.

Voting to deny the exemption were President Hugh Henry, Braxton White, Shane Kriebel, Todd Bauer, Dave Estadt, Todd MacBeth, Julie McCormick, Sara Robertson, and Zachary Shekell.

On another matter, Superintendent Joe Carrico clarified a recent request for updated email addresses for parents.

“The Department of Health is asking us to notify parents of various different health requirements and data via letter,” said Carrico. “So what we’re asking the parents to do is to give us their current email addresses so that we can download that to our files.

Carrico emphasized that the school district is not giving the email addresses to the Department of Health, but so the school district can notify parents via reliable email addresses.

“This allows us to have direct contact with parents and teachers.”

In other business, the board approved the following items:

• Retirement:

Becky Kammerdeiner – Food Service Director effective 6/30/2022

• Resignation:

Samantha Harling – Elementary Special Education Teacher effective 11/5/2021

Deanna Schmader – Part-Time Food Service

Tiffany Fox – Part-Time Secretary

Randy Cathcart – Assistant Jr. High Wrestling Coach

•Appointments:

Toni Robinson – Part-Time Food Service Worker

Mike LeFay – Varsity Assistant Wrestling Coach

Chase Anklam- Jr. High Assistant Wrestling Coach

Deanna Schmader – Substitute Food Service Worker

• Volunteers:

John Hannold – Softball

Randy Cathcart – Wrestling

Brody Zacherl – Wrestling

Cam Slike – Wrestling

Ashby Diaz – Wrestling

• Field Trips

Youth Council – Clarion Beveridge

September 30, 2021

No Cost – Walking

World History (Mr. Sintobin) – Orienteering

October 6, 2021

No Cost – Walking

1st Grade – Clarion Public Library

October 6, 2021

No Cost – Walking

6th Grade – ALF

October 7, 2021

No Cost – Walking

4th Grade – Community Art Show

October 7, 2021

No Cost – Walking

Youth Council – Trinity Point Church

October 19, 2021, December 7, 2021, and April 26, 2022

Cost – 1 Substitute Teacher & School Van

K-6 Grades – CUP Planetarium – Lasermania

November 8-12, 2021

No Cost – Walking

Sr. High Choir – Clarion Co. Music Festival (Redbank Valley High School)

November 18, 2021

Cost – Substitute Teacher & School Bus

Sr. High Choir – District Choir (Punxsutawney High School)

February 10-12, 2022

Cost – Substitute Teacher & School Van

Sr. High Choir – Region Choir (Franklin High School)

March 24-26, 2022

Cost – Substitute Teacher & School Van

Sr. High Choir – All-State Choir (Poconos)

April 6-9, 2022

Cost – Substitute Teacher & School Van

• Ted Pappas as substitute principal at a cost of $350/day

• Board and Committee Meetings

November 9, 2021

Committee – Athletics

Work Session

November 16, 2021

Committee – Policies

Board Meeting

